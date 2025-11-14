LG Electronics India Reports 27.3% Fall In Net Profit To ₹389.43 Crore, As Compared To ₹535.70 Crore In The Previous Year

File Image |

New Delhi: LG Electronics India Ltd, one of the leading appliance & consumer electronics makers, on Thursday reported a 27.3 per cent fall in its net profit to Rs 389.43 crore in the September quarter of FY26.The company, which was listed on October 14, had a net profit of Rs 535.70 crore during the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from LG Electronics India Ltd.

- Q2 FY26 revenue: ₹61.74B (+1% YoY) | H1 FY26 revenue: ₹124.37B

- Q2 EBITDA: ₹5.48B (8.9% margin) | H1 EBITDA: ₹12.64B

- Q2 PAT: ₹3.89B | H1 PAT: ₹9.03B

Its revenue from operations was almost flat at Rs 6,174.02 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was Rs 6,113.88 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.Total expenses of LG Electronics India were Rs 5,728.95 crore, up 5 per cent in the second quarter of FY26.

This is the maiden quarter results filing of LG Electronics India, part of South Korean Chaebol LG Electronics Inc.In the first half (H1) of FY26, LG Electronics' total income was marginally down at Rs 12,591.17 crore.Shares of LG Electronics India settled at Rs 1,674.10 on the BSE, up 1.13 per cent from the previous close.

