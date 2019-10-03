Lexus unveils new RX 450hL in India priced at Rs 99 lakh

New Delhi: Japanese car-maker Toyota's luxury vehicle arm Lexus on Thursday launched luxury hybrid electric SUV RX 450hL in India priced at Rs 99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The fourth generation model, which now comes with an additional third row seating, will be available for booking starting this month. The model comes with a BS VI compliant 3.5-litre petrol engine.
"The improved technology, design and attractive pricing will surely make RX 450hL a desirable car for our discerning guests," Lexus India President P B Venugopal said in a statement.The introduction of the new model is a testament to the company's continued commitment to the Indian market, he added.
