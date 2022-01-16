Less than one-third of people get flight cancellation refund amid pandemic: Report

Less than one-third of the people who cancelled their flights owing to the emergence of the Omicron variant-led third pandemic wave were able to receive refunds, according to an online survey.

According to online community platform Localcircles, for those who were forced to cancel their hotel bookings, about 34 per cent of people could get the refunds.

The increase in the Omicron variant-led COVID cases in India have prompted citizens — who had travel booked during January-March — to revisit their plans.

About 14 per cent of people surveyed said, “travel agent and/or airline did not refund anything but rebooked the ticket for a later date," as per the survey.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 08:03 PM IST