Lendingkart partners with Amazon India to offer working capital loans to eligible sellers

Lendingkart Technologies Private Limited (“Lendingkart”), India’s leading fintech company and Amazon India have announced their strategic partnership.

Under this partnership, Lendingkart will provide fast and collateral-free loans to eligible sellers registered on Amazon.in based on lender qualifiers.

This partnership extends the benefit of accessing quick, easy, and low-interest loans for sellers based on their performance. Lendingkart will enable this with minimal documentation and flexible repayment options.

In a statement, Manish Bhatia, President– Lendingkart said, “We are delighted to partner with Amazon to offer sellers on their India marketplace quick and seamless access to working capital loans. Lendingkart has reached and extended credit to over 11,000 pin-codes across more than 4,000 cities & towns which is the highest in India. Our success with MSME lending in India aligns well with Amazon’s efforts to digitally enable small and medium businesses. We are confident that this partnership will be beneficial for lakhs of Amazon sellers across India in their journey as digital entrepreneurs.”

Commenting on the association, Vikas Bansal - Director, Amazon Pay India, said, “The mission of Amazon.in seller lending program is to enable seamless access to credit for our sellers with transparent policies and low costs. This program enables marketplace sellers across India to avail affordable credit (term loans, working capital loans) seamlessly to meet their working capital requirements. Our partnership with Lendingkart aims to serve capital needs with the digital journey and at affordable rates to our sellers across India”.

Lendingkart has been able to collaborate with Amazon.in on the back of one of the largest MSME databases in the country with 3.5 billion data points for 500k MSMEs.

Lendingkart built this database by evaluating over a million MSME applications. Over 1.5 lakh MSMEs have been extended credit across the country. The experience of lending to MSMEs over the past seven years has enabled the fintech company to extend quick processing of loan applications to Amazon.in sellers. Lendingkart's capability to serve countrywide will expand the access to loans to Amazon.in sellers across India.

Lendingkart has built an exclusive underwriting model designed to make the customer experience completely hassle-free with minimal documentation for the sellers on Amazon.in, sellers will only have to fill in minimal details including their contact information to complete the loan application and the sanction completed within a few minutes.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 05:54 PM IST