LegalPay Appoints Tanya Prasad as Chief Investment Officer

LegalPay, the largest player in the litigation funding industry in India, is proud to announce the appointment of Tanya Prasad as its new Chief Investment Officer (CIO), effective immediately.

Prasad brings over 10 years of experience in cross-border litigation and international arbitration proceedings in the fields of international trade, construction disputes, energy, banking, and finance, as well as Investor-State disputes. She specialises in International Dispute Resolution and earned her LL.M. degree from the prestigious Humboldt University, Berlin. rings a wealth of experience from her previous roles at PwC, Karanjawala & Company, and MRP Advisory. She will be responsible for overseeing LegalPay's investment strategy, portfolio management, and risk assessment.

"I welcome Tanya Prasad as our new Chief Investment Officer at LegalPay. Her extensive experience in litigations and expertise in arbitrations make her the ideal choice to lead our company's growth in the dynamic field of litigation funding,” said Kundan Shahi, Founder & CEO of LegalPay. He further added, “Tanya Prasad's appointment as CIO represents a pivotal moment in LegalPay's journey. With her exceptional expertise, we are confident in our ability to scale new heights and continue making a positive impact in the legal finance industry."

Tanya Prasad commented: “I am excited to take on the new role of Chief Investment Officer and to fulfil all responsibilities that come with it. It’s a great honour for me to be in a position to steer the growth of LegalPay in the litigation funding ecosystem in India and to strive to make LegalPay a global player. It is also important to me to further the mission of LegalPay, which is- access to justice for all.”

