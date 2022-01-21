LegalKart raises Rs 4 cr pre-Series A from Mumbai Angels, IIM Udaipur Incubation Center

Mumbai Angels, a platform for early-stage investments, has invested Rs 4 crore in LegalKart, a Gurgaon-based legal-tech startup, as a part of the pre-Series A round along with IIM Udaipur Incubation Center.

The company plans to utilise the funds to develop new tech-products for customers with AI, ML capabilities, to create instant access to legal support while also creating awareness about the platform.

Nandini Mansinghka, Co-Founder & CEO - Mumbai Angels said, “Legal-tech in India is a late bloomer, but a rapidly growing sector, optimizing legal processes and operations for businesses; with unique solutions that has plagued the industry for decades.”

Dr. Arvind Singhatiya, Founder and CEO of LegalKart, said, “This decade is dedicated to legal technology globally, and we intend to redefine the way legal services are accessed and delivered in India by creating an engaging customer journey for any law-related matter. We aspire to ultimately morph into an end-to-end Legal support and service ecosystem.”

Kannan Soundararajan, CEO, IIMUIC, said, “As our country grows by leaps and bounds, easy and quality access to legal advice and support is very essential to everyone and LegalKart is working on enabling this.”

Founded in 2018, LegalKart in 2019 had raised Seed funding of around Rs 3.5 crore from a group of angel investors.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 12:23 PM IST