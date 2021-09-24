Lee Fixel's Addition invests $125 mn in logistics firm Delhivery

Delhivery has announced an investment of $125 million from Lee Fixel’s venture capital firm, Addition.

Addition is the latest global fund to invest in the company, following earlier rounds from other marquee global investors.

Lee remains a long-term backer of Delhivery and has been investing and re-investing in the company since 2015, the company said in a press release.

Sahil Barua, CEO of Delhivery, said, “We have a long-standing relationship with Lee and are delighted to welcome him to our cap table again. This investment reinforces the trust that institutional investors have placed in Delhivery and is a validation of the strength of our business.”

Lee Fixel, founder of Addition, said, “Delhivery has established a market-leading position by innovating across the logistics space and has attracted several marquee investors. We are pleased to continue to support Delhivery and its new logistics SaaS, which is well-positioned to transform the global supply chain and logistics markets”.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 06:38 PM IST