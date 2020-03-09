Latest Coronavirus news in India: FPIs turn net sellers, pull out ₹13,157 crore in March so far

Snapping their six-month buying streak, FPIs pulled out a net Rs 13,157 crore from the Indian capital markets in the first five trading sessions of March as the coronavirus outbreak spooked investor sentiment.

According to depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew a net Rs 8,997.46 crore from equities and Rs 4,159.66 crore from the debt segment during March 2-6, taking the total net outflow to Rs 13,157.12 crore. Prior to this, FPIs were net buyers in the Indian capital markets for six consecutive months since September 2019.

"The spread of coronavirus in the US is a major driving factor and India is witnessing a spillover effect of what is happening in the global markets. There has been a consistent drain of money from Indian equities as well as the debt where FPIs are fleeing the Indian markets amidst fear of an extended slowdown," said Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO, Groww.