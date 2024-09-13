 Large Office Spaces Reach 45% Of Overall Commercial Transactions in India
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLarge Office Spaces Reach 45% Of Overall Commercial Transactions in India

Large Office Spaces Reach 45% Of Overall Commercial Transactions in India

Office spaces above 100,000 square feet recorded a substantial YoY growth of 54 per cent in the first half of 2024—at 15.69 million square feet from 10.18 million square feet in H1 2023.

IANSUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
article-image

Large office space contributed 45 per cent of the overall commercial transactions across eight leading cities in the country in the January-June period this year, a report showed on Friday.

Transactions for office spaces above 100,000 square feet recorded a substantial YoY growth of 54 per cent in the first half of 2024—at 15.69 million square feet from 10.18 million square feet in H1 2023, the report by Knight Frank India said.

Bengaluru commercial market

Bengaluru's commercial market continued to witness leasing dominance in office spaces with 100,000 sq ft. In H1 2024, large office spaces contributed 53 per cent to Bengaluru's total office transaction volumes, amounting to 4.5 million sq ft.

FPJ Shorts
Hyundai Exter Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark in Indian Market
Hyundai Exter Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark in Indian Market
Indian Army Technical Graduate Course TGC January 2025: Registration For 30 Positions To Begin On September 18
Indian Army Technical Graduate Course TGC January 2025: Registration For 30 Positions To Begin On September 18
5 Conditions Imposed On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal As Supreme Court Grants Him Bail In Liquor Policy Case
5 Conditions Imposed On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal As Supreme Court Grants Him Bail In Liquor Policy Case
Reach Ahmedabad To Bhuj In 5 Hours Now: PM Modi To Launch India's 1st Vande Metro On Sept 16; Check Details Here
Reach Ahmedabad To Bhuj In 5 Hours Now: PM Modi To Launch India's 1st Vande Metro On Sept 16; Check Details Here

Hyderabad and mumbai

Hyderabad and Mumbai ranked second and third in large office space transactions, with 3.08 million sq ft and 2.66 million sq ft, respectively. Office space leasing in mid segment or spaces between 50,000 sq ft and 100,000 sq ft was recorded at 7.28 mn sq ft, witnessing a growth of 70 per cent YoY.

Mumbai and Delhi

Mumbai and Delhi-NCR witnessed highest transactions in the mid-office space segment at 1.57 mn sq ft each, followed by Hyderabad at 1.29 mn sq ft. Office space leasing in small office spaces or spaces below 50,000 sq ft were recorded at 11.7 mn sq ft, witnessing a moderate growth of 0.08 per cent YoY, the report noted.

Read Also
Tata Motors Shares Fall Over 9% In 5 Days; Stocks Continue To Trade In Red
article-image

According to Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank, the rise in office space transactions is primarily fuelled by corporations establishing Global Capability Centres (GCCs) to expand their long-term operations in the market. "Flexible workspaces remain vital, providing adaptability and cost savings for sectors such as third-party IT services and startups," he mentioned.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hyundai Exter Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark in Indian Market

Hyundai Exter Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark in Indian Market

Large Office Spaces Reach 45% Of Overall Commercial Transactions in India

Large Office Spaces Reach 45% Of Overall Commercial Transactions in India

'Isn’t Faith Supposed To Be Equal For All?': Harsh Goenka Questions VIP Queues At Mumbai's...

'Isn’t Faith Supposed To Be Equal For All?': Harsh Goenka Questions VIP Queues At Mumbai's...

Major Adani Shares In Red After Hindenburg's Latest 'Swiss' Allegations; Adani Power Loses Over 1.5%...

Major Adani Shares In Red After Hindenburg's Latest 'Swiss' Allegations; Adani Power Loses Over 1.5%...

Bihar, Tripura Report Inflation Rates Double The National Average Of 3.65% For August

Bihar, Tripura Report Inflation Rates Double The National Average Of 3.65% For August