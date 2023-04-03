Lakshay Jain on a Move to Incorporate Content Creation Into His 2023’s Business Plan |

Lakshay Jain, An Indian-American entrepreneur and the founder of Mevrex, has been making waves in the marketing industry with his innovative ideas and business strategies. Recently, After the massive success of his media and marketing agency Mevrex, he announced that he would be launching new brands in various industries soon. This news has generated a lot of excitement in the business world.

One of the key components of Lakshay Jain's upcoming plans is content creation. In a recent interview with The Financial Express, Jain spoke about the importance of content creation for entrepreneurs who want to boost their brands. He emphasized that content creation is a powerful tool to help businesses establish themselves as thought leaders in their respective industries.

Jain's insights on content creation are backed by research. According to a study by the Content Marketing Institute, 91% of B2B marketers use content marketing to reach customers. The study also found that content marketing generates 3 times as many leads as traditional outbound marketing while costing 62% less.

Jain understands that creating high-quality content can be a time-consuming and challenging process. However, he believes that the benefits of content creation far outweigh the costs. In his interview with The Financial Express, Jain stated that content creation is a way for businesses to establish themselves as experts in their field, which can help them build credibility with their customers.

Jain also believes that content creation can help businesses establish a stronger online presence. In today's digital age, it's not enough for businesses to simply have a website. They need to have a strong online presence that includes a presence on social media and other digital platforms. Creating high-quality content can help businesses attract more followers on social media, which can lead to increased brand awareness and customer engagement.

Jain's focus on content creation is not limited to traditional forms of content such as blogs and articles. He is also exploring new forms of content such as video and audio content. According to a report by Cisco, video content will make up 82% of all internet traffic by 2022. Jain understands the importance of video content in today's digital landscape and is exploring ways to incorporate it into Mevrex's content creation strategy.

Jain's commitment to content creation is evident in the success of Mevrex. The company has been able to establish itself as a thought leader in the tech industry by creating high-quality content that resonates with its target audience. According to a report by The Statesman, Jain's success can be attributed to his hard work and talent. He has been able to build a successful business by staying focused on his goals and being willing to take risks.

In conclusion, Lakshay Jain's plans to introduce content creation as a major part of his upcoming plans in 2023 is a smart move. Content creation is a powerful tool that can help businesses establish themselves as thought leaders in their respective industries. It can also help businesses build credibility with their customers and establish a stronger online presence. Jain's commitment to content creation is evident in the success of Mevrex, and it's clear that he understands the importance of this strategy in today's digital age. As Lakshay Jain prepares to launch new brands, it will be interesting to see how Jain incorporates content creation into the company's overall strategy.



This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in.