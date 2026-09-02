La Caisse Acquires 24 Per Cent Stake In Altius Telecom Infra For ₹12,100 Crore

Canadian pension fund La Caisse has joined Brookfield and other institutional investors as a major stakeholder in Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, September 2, 2026: Canadian Pension Fund La Caisse has purchased a 24 per cent stake in India's biggest independent telecom infrastructure firm, Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust, for about Rs 12,100 crore, the firm said on Wednesday.

Altius owns and operates more than 2,58,000 telecom towers and sites across India, giving it a nationwide presence.

"Global investment group La Caisse (formerly CDPQ), and Brookfield... announced that La Caisse has invested approximately Rs 121 billion (CAD 1.76 billion) to acquire a 24 per cent stake in Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust," the statement said.

Brookfield Remains Largest Investor

With the transaction now complete, Brookfield remains Altius' largest investor, alongside La Caisse and existing shareholders who are affiliates of GIC and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), the statement said.

"This is a sector we know well through our investments in telecom towers and digital infrastructure around the world. With Altius, we are investing in an attractive market through an established platform, alongside Brookfield and other institutional partners with whom we have longstanding relationships," Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure and Sustainability at La Caisse, said.

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust, formerly Data Infrastructure Trust, is a Sebi-registered infrastructure investment trust (InvIT). Altius is engaged in the provision of passive telecom infrastructure services in India.

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"La Caisse's investment brings another long-term institutional partner to the platform and reflects confidence in the strength of the business. Alongside our partners, we will continue to support Altius' next phase of growth by deploying our owner-operator capabilities and disciplined, long-term approach to infrastructure investing," Sam Pollock, CEO of Brookfield's Infrastructure group, said.

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