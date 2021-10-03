KRIBHCO, CSC e-Governance Services India tie up to market agri-input products

CSC e-Governance Services India has collaborated with Krishak Bharati Cooperative (KRIBHCO) to provide access to fertilisers and agricultural inputs to farmers via four lakh village level entrepreneurs.

Common Services Centres (CSCs) will facilitate the sale and distribution of KRIBHCO products which include fertilisers like imported urea, DAP, NPK/NPS, bio-fertiliser, city compost, zinc sulphate, certified seeds, hybrid seeds and potash derived from molasses, a statement said.

KRIBHCO is engaged in the business of manufacturing, importing and marketing of fertilizers, agri inputs and seeds.

Early this year, CSC set up an agri services platform to facilitate agri inputs like seeds, manure, and pesticides, rent and hire of farm machinery and implements, and trading of agri produce etc through its VLEs and farmer producer organisations (FPOs).

Elaborating on the partnership, CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi said in the statement, "Our alliance with KRIBHCO is a step ahead in furthering the agenda of the government in serving the farmers and agricultural community." The last mile delivery of fertilisers, seeds and other agri products is "an important aspect of our activities at CSCs and the partnership will help us reach out to farmers and citizens in the villages with timely supply of reliable and quality agri inputs," he added.

Rajan Chowdhry, Managing Director, KRIBHCO, said in the statement that this partnership will usher in a new era where farmers can get cost effective agri inputs at the click of mouse and smartphones, thereby promoting 'Digital India'.

FPOs as agribusiness retailers will help the farming community become "agriculture entrepreneur" from "agriculture producer", he added.

