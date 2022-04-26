KreditBee partners with SafeGold; forays into digital gold offering

KreditBee, fintech platform, today announced the launch of ‘KreditBee 24K Gold’, a digital gold investment product.

Customers can securely buy digital gold with 99.5 percent purity at live market rates with a single tap on the KreditBee app. Currently, the offering is available for a select set of customers wherein they can start with a minimum investment value of as low as Rs 1 and up to Rs 3 lakhs. Soon, the option will be available for the larger customer base, the company said in a statement.

For the offering, the company has partnered with SafeGold, a digital platform building an ecosystem that enables consumers to transact in gold digitally. The partnership will allow customers to buy, sell, and receive vaulted gold around the clock for ticket sizes as low as Rs 1, with the tap of a button. KreditBee has started this service to let customers invest in gold instantly, securely, and in real-time, the statement said.

The purchased gold can also be converted into physical coins or bars and stored in a vault. In case the customer requires their physical gold in person, they can request delivery of the same at their doorstep across the country. The quantity for delivery can be as low as 0.5 gm, secured by free transit insurance from SafeGold.

Speaking on the launch, Madhusudan Ekambaram, Co-Founder & CEO, KreditBee said, “We are elated to partner with SafeGold and launch our distinctive offering ‘KreditBee 24K Gold’, which will make buying gold affordable and highly convenient for customers. It will further encourage savings by providing them with a long-term investment option while eliminating the costs of storage. The launch of this service also aids our business diversification goal, to engage with our customers effectively and cater to their varied financial needs.”

Gaurav Mathur, Founder & MD, SafeGold, commenting on the partnership said, “Gold is an essential part of almost every Indian’s investment portfolio. We aim to empower Indians, with access to a simple, convenient and secure way to save in gold while giving them assurance on quality, purity, and price. This partnership will help simplify digital gold investment for millions of KreditBee users and enable them to buy gold in a few clicks.”

Key benefits of ‘KreditBee 24K Gold’:

Guaranteed 24K Gold (99.5 percent purity) will be available for the customer to buy/sell

Customer can buy gold for as low as Rs 1 and up to Rs 3 lakhs

Gold is stored in secure vaults that are 100 percent insured

The customer can avail delivery of gold at their doorstep or they can also get it converted to physical gold through merchant partners

The customer can resell the stored digital gold on SafeGold at the current market price

How to invest

Sign in to the KreditBee app

Click on the ‘KreditBee 24K Gold’ section to begin investing in digital gold

KreditBee currently offers multiple types of personal loans and a credit-line backed prepaid card. The company further plans to diversify its product offering by venturing into digitally-enabled secured loans, home loans and credit lines, which involves expanding its lending portfolio by introducing financial services like insurance, credit score report, merchant-side offers, among others, the statement added.

