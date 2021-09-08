KPMG, dotin Inc join hands to create AI platform for talent lifecycle management

KPMG in India today announced the release of its talent lifecycle management, the AI platform. Created in collaboration with dotin Inc., this AI platform provides visibility into the various stages of sourcing, screening, engaging and upskilling talent. It also enhances diversity, equity, and inclusion for any enterprise workforce. The platform is aligned to the “Future of Work” theme, according to a press release.

The AI platform from KPMG in India is leveraging dotin Inc.’s AI engine to oversee end-to-end talent lifecycle management. It uses machine learning and natural language processing to objectively evaluate skills, personality traits, strengths, culture compatibility, workplace values, and learning styles of individuals. The technology also utilises dotin Inc.’s capabilities to gather insights related to employee makeup, thereby easily determining the gender and ethnic diversity and equity within a given workforce.

“This collaboration with KPMG in India will enable our technology to capture the true personality, evolving skills, and resilience of every talent within an organisation,'' said dotin Inc. founder Ganesh Iyer. “Best of all, it’s done without introducing bias or subjectivity, at scale, to enable seamless talent management.”

“We designed the AI platform to scale beyond hiring and management to cover all dimensions of the workforce, helping our customers be better aligned to the future of work” said Sachin Arora, Partner and Head - Digital Lighthouse (Analytics, AI and Data), KPMG in India. . “Closely monitoring the entire talent lifecycle has become a critical component to ensure the enterprise stays profitable and productive.” he added.

"Every enterprise is successful only due to the talent they hire and retain as it has a direct financial impact,'' said Vishalli Dongrie, Partner and Head - People and Change, KPMG in India. “Post-COVID-19, managing candidates and employee experience virtually has become far more critical than we ever thought. The KPMG AI platform solves this very problem seamlessly across the talent life cycle at scale. Organisations now can improve their top and bottom line leveraging such platforms."

