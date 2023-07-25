KPIT Technologies Appoints Srinath Batni As Additional And Independent Director | Photo credit: KPIT Tech website

KPIT Technologies on Tuesday appointed Srinath Batni as the additional and independent director, the company announced through an exchange filing. Batni shall hold office up to the date of the ensuing annual general meeting and the said appointment will be subject to approval by the shareholders.

Srinath Batni holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Mysore University and a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. He started his career with BHEL, a heavy engineering manufacturing Company, in the field of Design and R&D as an engineer trainee.

During the early eighties, with the advent of mainframe computers in business enterprises, he shifted focus to the business systems domain. During this period, he was the member of the team responsible for designing and implementing enterprise wise material planning systems using network databases on ICL mainframes.

Batni took up the responsibility of Head of technical support for marketing the Bull main frames at PSI Data Systems Ltd when banks started automating the processes. His responsibility included technical bidding/ sales, benchmarking and training the clients on systems implementation. After a brief period of two years, he joined Infosys Technologies Ltd as a Project Manager in its nascent stage. He held various positions and was responsible for project management, managing the growth and preparing for scaling up through various initiatives. He was formally inducted to the board as an executive member of the board in the year 2000. He served as Head of Global Delivery- IT & Quality until retirement in the year 2014. He was also responsible for starting Infosys operations in China and Australia. During this period, he also served as the member of the executive committee of NASSCOM - the software industry body, Trustee of the Infosys Foundation, Board member of Infosys China & Australia.

Batni served as an Independent Director, Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee & Member of Audit Committee on the Board of AXISCADES Technologies Limited (2014-2019) and Global Edge Software Ltd (2014-2017).

Batni is presently serving as Co-founder and Director of Axilor Ventures Pvt Ltd, a start-up incubation and early-stage funding Company. Axilor helps early-stage startups to "win against odds" in the areas of health care, environment & renewable energy, Deep tech, B2B ecommerce & Agri tech.

He is also currently the Independent Director, Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee & Member of the Audit committee on the Board of Cigniti Technologies Limited, Hyderabad and the Chairman, India Advisory Board of Viterbi School of Engineering, University of Southern California.

He is also the board Member of the management of National Institute of Engineering Mysore, alma mater and the Trustee of Infosys Science Foundation focussed in the field of science education.