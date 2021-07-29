Kotak Securities launches Kona Kona Shiksha to promote financial literacy among youth

Kotak Securities Limited (KSL) today announced that it has collaborated with National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) for its CSR Project on Education and Livelihood to launch “Kona Kona Shiksha” – a CSR initiative to promote financial literacy among the young citizens of the country.

NISM – KSL’s CSR knowledge partner and project manager, will implement “Kona Kona Shiksha” through empaneled Resource Persons to train students at colleges across India and through online teaching modules to young Indians (Kona Kona).

Each student will undergo a rigorous 10-hour training module, which will conclude with an online assessment and certification by NISM. “Kona Kona Shiksha” will empower students with knowledge on personal finance, fundamentals of investing in securities markets, investment principles and practices, etc.

The aim of KSL’s CSR Project is to create financially knowledgeable and skilled youth and to open-up career opportunities in the financial services industry. S. K. Mohanty, Whole-time Member, SEBI & Director NISM said, “Kona Kona Shiksha” will provide a good foundation for those who aspire to build a career in the financial services and securities markets.”

Narayan SA, Chairman, Kotak Securities said, “We have partnered with NISM to design and implement a comprehensive Finance “Shiksha” module to be rolled out at colleges in the “Kona Kona” of the country with the objective of making the youth of India truly finance-ready.”

Jaideep Hansraj, MD & CEO, Kotak Securities said, “In the long-term, this initiative will help us create a more robust financial ecosystem. A knowledgeable and skilled young India will build a promising economy for the future.”

V. R. Narasimhan, Dean & Professor of Practice, NISM said, “What this project does is leverages the knowledge and expertise resting with so many well-qualified and highly experienced trainers and academicians and transfers the knowledge to classrooms located far and wide across our country.”