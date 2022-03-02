Kotak Securities announces TradeGyaani, acqui-hire of virtual trading, thematic investment platform

Kotak Securities Limited today announced that it has acqui-hired virtual trading and thematic investment platform TradeGyani.

The founders of TradeGyani – Rahul Pahuja and Brijendra Singh will join the Corporate Development division of Kotak Securities Limited and will focus on designing and launching new investment products for retail investors.

Kotak Securities Limited’s Corporate Development division was set up in FY 2021 to harness innovation and new-age technologies by collaborating, incubating and investing in fintech and technology startups. As part of this initiative, the first-ever acqui-hire deal represents an important milestone in bringing new-age technologies and entrepreurial talent to the brokerage firm.

As part of this deal, Kotak Securities Limited is acquiring the product as well as the associated intellectual property of TradeGyani; and bringing the founders on board, it said in a press release.

Jaideep Hansraj, MD & CEO, Kotak Securities Limited said, “The team at TradeGyani brings excellent insights and expertise in building social communities and thematic investment platforms. The Founding team will carry on Kotak Securities Limited’s vision of building full stack financial products for retail customers.”

Shripal Shah, President & Key Leadership Member, Kotak Securities Limited also added, “This acqui-hire deal is part of our strategy to set up and scale new-age investment products by partnering with fintechs through product collaborations, investments and acquihires.”

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 11:54 AM IST