Kotak MF’s DHFL exposure stands at Rs 140 crore

Kolkata: Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company has a total exposure of around Rs 140 crore in crisis-hit home loan and property finance firm Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), a source said.

The total exposure of the mutual fund industry in the company is estimated at Rs 5,000 crore from 10 asset management companies (AMCs), he said.

"In absolute terms, the total exposure is Rs 140 crore in two funds. In the first case, it is Rs 40 crore out of a fund size of Rs 5,500 crore, while in another fund of Rs 4,000 crore, it is Rs 100 crore," the Kotak AMC source said.