Kotak Mahindra Life launches latest digital campaign, #KaroLifeKiSearchShuru

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd (Kotak Life) today announced the launch of its new digital brand campaign #KaroLifeKiSearchShuru, delving on the importance of having Life Insurance early on in life.

The campaign aims to create awareness amongst people who tend to procrastinate their decision to secure the future of their loved ones.

Subhasis Ghosh, Joint President & Head – Marketing, Institutional Business and Alliances, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. Ltd. said, "Kotak Life is committed to increasing Insurance awareness and expanding insurance penetration across India. Our research showed that while the awareness level to buy a life insurance cover has increased due to the pandemic, however, the urge to buy insurance is yet to increase despite knowing the importance of having one.

“Our digital campaign takes a fresh approach to bridging the gap between people wanting to buy vis-a-vis people actually buying life insurance by highlighting the benefits of taking an insurance policy early on in life to avoid future uncertainties”, he added.

The launch video of the campaign showcases how a customer can benefit by getting a bigger cover at less premium if he/she buys the insurance cover early with Kotak e-term plan, which offers Rs 1 crore insurance cover at just Rs 15 per day*.

Omkar Joshi, Founder and Chief Creative Officer at hybrid> - the creative agency that executed the campaign - said, “Kotak Life is one of the pioneers of creative communications in the life insurance sector. The campaign - #KaroLifeKiSearchShuru, addresses a peculiar habit of people when it comes to buying life insurance – ‘procrastination’. If people take the first step of finding more information, they will realise how delays can hurt them and their families in the long run. We've introduced humor into the communication with a slick core line that's surely going to resonate across the country.”

To view the campaign, click here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtXKOSBSxIg

*The per day premium is Rs.15 [₹ 5,400 Annualized Premium / 365 days = ₹ 14.794]. The premium is assuming the policy is bought online and the customer has not purchased any policy from Kotak Life Insurance. The illustrated premium figure is exclusive of Goods and Services Tax and Cess. Goods and Services Tax and Cess thereon shall be charged as per the prevalent tax laws over and above the said premiums.

