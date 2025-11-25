 Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Crosses ₹1 Lakh Crore Mark On Assets Under Management
Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Crosses ₹1 Lakh Crore Mark On Assets Under Management

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company announced that it has crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark on assets under management.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company on Monday announced that it has crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark on assets under management.The company has achieved the milestone in its 25th year, as per a statement.NSE says chosen as innovation challenge partner for Mumbai Climate Week.

NSE Chosen As The Innovation Challenge Partner

Largest stock bourse NSE on Monday said it has been chosen as the innovation challenge partner for the upcoming Mumbai Climate Week. The event to be held next February is an initiative of Project Mumbai in partnership with the Maharashtra government and BMC, and aims to bring together climate action leaders from across the world, according to a statement. Bajaj Auto bags title sponsorship of Pune Grand Tour.

Bajaj Auto on Monday said it has bagged the title sponsorship of the cycling event, Pune Grand Tour. The tour is the country's first UCI 2.2-approved, multi-day, multi-stage international cycling road race, the company said in a statement.

World Trade Centre Host Global Economic Summit

World Trade Centre Mumbai host Global Economic Summit in the World Trade Centre Mumbai on Monday said it hosted the Global Economic Summit last week. The event, in association with the All-India Association of Industries (AIAI), was attended by Maharashtra cabinet minister Pankaja Munde, a statement said.

