Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 FY25 Net Profit Surges 14% Quarter On Quarter To ₹4,461 Crore

In its second quarter, which ended in September 2024, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a slight 5 per cent increase in its standalone profit to Rs 3,344 crore on Tuesday.

In the same period last year, the private sector lender reported a net profit of Rs 3,191 crore.

Consolidated net profit and ROA

The bank's net profit increased by 13 per cent to Rs 5,044 crore on a consolidated basis, compared to Rs 4,461 crore in Q2 FY24.

According to the report, the consolidated return on assets (ROA) for Q2 FY25 was 2.53 per cent, while the ROA for Q2 FY24 was 2.68 per cent.

Total interest income

During the quarter, the bank's interest income was Rs 13,216 crore, up from Rs 11,193 crore during the same period last year.

NII (net interest income) and NIM (net interest margin)

In the second quarter of the previous year, Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 11 per cent to Rs 7,020 crore from Rs 6,297 crore. However, at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal year, the net interest margin (NIM) decreased from 5.22 per cent to 4.91 per cent.

Net and gross NPA (non-performing assets)

By the end of September 2024, the bank had successfully decreased gross non-performing assets (NPAs) from 1.72 per cent of gross loans to 1.49 per cent.

However, at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal year, net non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans increased from 0.37 per cent to 0.43 per cent.

Customer growth

By the end of September, Kotak Mahindra Bank's customer assets had increased by 18 per cent year over year to Rs 4.50 lakh crore.

Advances, such as Bills Rediscounting Schemes (BRDS) and Interbank Participation Certificates (IBPC), rose 17 per cent to Rs 4.19 lakh crore. By the end of September 2024, the bank's clientele had grown from 4.6 crore in September 2023 to 5.2 crore.

Total deposit In Q2 FY25

Deposits grew steadily, with term deposits rising 26 per cent to Rs 2.59 lakh crore, while average total deposits increased 16 per cent year over year to Rs 4.46 lakh crore. Savings deposits increased by 2 per cent, but current deposits increased by 6 per cent.