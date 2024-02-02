Kotak Mahindra Bank App Faces Technical Glitches and Service Disruptions; Assures Team Actively Working For Swift Resolution

Kotak Mahindra Bank App Faces Technical Glitches and Service Disruptions | Image: Kotak Mahindra Bank (Representative)

Customers using the Kotak Mahindra Bank app are currently encountering technical glitches, leading to intermittent disruptions in services. Users have reported issues ranging from transaction failures to difficulties accessing essential banking features.

The bank responded to the concerns by acknowledging the problem through an official statement on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter): "Hi! We acknowledge the intermittent issue faced by our customers, and assure you that our team is actively working to resolve this swiftly. Thank you for your understanding. ^Team Kotak".

Hi! We acknowledge the intermittent issue faced by our customers, and assure you that our team is actively working to resolve this swiftly. Thank you for your understanding. ^Team Kotak — Kotak Mahindra Bank (@KotakBankLtd) February 2, 2024

The X platform was flooded with customers complaining about the app and the services.

One of the user wrote in his X platform wrote, "Why can’t Bank provide trouble free seamless services…I needed to transfer urgently, and now stuck…what is use of having account with KOTAK"

The social media post was inundated with users complaining about technical glitches in the app, server downtime, and issues with net banking or UPI not working since morning, among other concerns.

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares

The shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday at 11:39 am IST were trading at Rs 1,848.15, up by 1.39 per cent.