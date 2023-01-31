e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKotak Mahindra Bank announces allotment of 3,56,562 equity shares

Kotak Mahindra Bank announces allotment of 3,56,562 equity shares

The ESOP Allotment Committee of the Bank has allotted the equity Shares of Rs. 5 each, pursuant to the exercise of equivalent number of Employee Stock Options

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
Kotak Mahindra Bank announces allotment of 3,56,562 equity shares | Image: Kotak Mahindra Bank (Representative)
Follow us on

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited announces allotment of 3,56,562 Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of Employees Stock Options under the Kotak Mahindra Equity Option Scheme 2015, via an exchange filing.

The ESOP Allotment Committee of the Bank has, allotted 3,56,562 equity shares of Rs. 5 each, pursuant to the exercise of equivalent number of Employee Stock Options pursuant to the Kotak Mahindra Equity Option Scheme 2015, under the following series:

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Kotak Mahindra Bank announces allotment of 3,56,562 equity shares

Kotak Mahindra Bank announces allotment of 3,56,562 equity shares

Wipro announces allotment of 1,76,913 equity shares

Wipro announces allotment of 1,76,913 equity shares

India's fiscal deficit in Apr-Dec rises to 59.8% of annual target for FY23

India's fiscal deficit in Apr-Dec rises to 59.8% of annual target for FY23

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Sun Pharma net profit at Rs 2,180.75 cr, Godrej Consumer Products net profit at...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Sun Pharma net profit at Rs 2,180.75 cr, Godrej Consumer Products net profit at...

Rupee falls 41 paise to close at 81.93 against dollar

Rupee falls 41 paise to close at 81.93 against dollar