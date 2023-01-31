Kotak Mahindra Bank announces allotment of 3,56,562 equity shares | Image: Kotak Mahindra Bank (Representative)

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited announces allotment of 3,56,562 Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of Employees Stock Options under the Kotak Mahindra Equity Option Scheme 2015, via an exchange filing.

The ESOP Allotment Committee of the Bank has, allotted 3,56,562 equity shares of Rs. 5 each, pursuant to the exercise of equivalent number of Employee Stock Options pursuant to the Kotak Mahindra Equity Option Scheme 2015, under the following series:

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)