Kotak Mahindra accelerates medical checkups for insurance with CTMT vans

Representational image |

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd (KLI) has rolled out a new initiative to take the medical examination for availing insurance policy to the customer's doorstep. The initiative addresses customers’ need for convenient completion of the medical process.

KLI has partnered with 'Visit Health' to conduct Cardiac Treadmill Test (CTMT), ECG and pathology tests at the customers' residential location itself.

Traditionally customers needed to visit a medical centre empanelled with the life insurer for the medical tests including a stress test, to evaluate cardiac health.

All individuals of 45 years and above who take a life policy of Rs 1.5 crore and above or a non-life policy of Rs 2 crore and above must undergo medicals. This requirement often caused a delay in onboarding the customers by the life insurance company. Unlike a pathology test, specialized medicals like cardiac or stress tests such as an ECG & CTMT require machines, testing equipment, etc., which cannot be conducted at home or elsewhere.

Through Mobile Medical Vans , KLI enables customers to book their medical examination at a desirable time within the comfort of their residence. The Medical Mobile Van is equipped with all the necessary instruments, facilities and a full-time doctor to carry out the prescribed test & services.

After a successful pilot in Delhi, KLI will roll out the CTMT service in Mumbai, and as a part of its first phase will soon offer this offer in all major cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, etc.

Mahesh Balasubramanian, MD, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd said, " Last few years due to the pandemic both the requirement and awareness for Life Insurance protection products has been on the rise. While pathology tests were easily done through home visits, customers were finding it difficult to get a CTMT test done at their residence. This has seen a substantial amount of customers’ opting out of buying insurance. As an ongoing endeavour to provide innovative services, we at KLI are offering the CTMT at customer's convenience as well as within the comfort of the customers' residence."