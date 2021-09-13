e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 02:15 PM IST

Kotak Fund invests Rs 1000 crore in TVS SCS, promoter Family

FPJ Web Desk
Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF) - managed by Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL) - today announced an investment of Rs 1,000 crore to back TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited (TVS SCS) and promoters of the TVS Family.

TVS SCS is a third party logistics (3PL) services provider with global operations.

Under the transaction, KSSF has financed TS Rajam Rubbers Private Limited with Rs 800 crore in the form of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to help the promoter, R Dinesh acquire CDPQ’s stake in TVS SCS.

The investments will help the TVS family consolidate their holdings in TVS SCS. Additionally, KSSF has invested Rs 200 crore in the form of equity in TVS SCS.

Srini Sriniwasan, Managing Director, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited said, “This financing support demonstrates Kotak’s ability to work closely with entrepreneurs and business owners as a confidante and preferred partner to find solutions to complex issues.” Eshwar Karra, CEO – Kotak Special Situations Fund at Kotak Investment Advisors Limited said, “We look forward to working with R Dinesh and supporting TVS SCS leverage its strong capabilities to provide innovative supply chain technology solutions. This investment is in line with our objective of participating in growth-oriented businesses and partnering with industry leaders by offering customised solutions to fit the needs of each business and is a win-win for all.”

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 02:15 PM IST
