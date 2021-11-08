e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 03:31 PM IST

Kotak announces new home loan interest rate of 6.55%; check for details here

FPJ Web Desk
Earlier in September, KMBL had kickstarted the festive season by introducing home loan interest rates beginning at 6.50 percent p.a. – a limited period festive season offer that ends today, November 8, 2021. /Representational image |

Earlier in September, KMBL had kickstarted the festive season by introducing home loan interest rates beginning at 6.50 percent p.a. – a limited period festive season offer that ends today, November 8, 2021. /Representational image |

Advertisement

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMBL) announced a new home loan interest rate of 6.55 percent p.a., valid from November 9-10, 2021 (both days inclusive).

Earlier in September, KMBL had kickstarted the festive season by introducing home loan interest rates beginning at 6.50 percent p.a. – a limited period festive season offer that ends today, November 8, 2021.

Further, applicants who have received a home loan sanction letter from KMBL by November 8, 2021 can lock in the earlier rate starting at 6.50 percent p.a. if the loan is disbursed in the next seven days i.e. by November 15, 2021.

Features of Kotak Home Loans:

  • Starting at 6.55 percent p.a. on both Fresh Home Loans and Balance Transfer Loans

  • Attractive rates for both the salaried and self-employed customer segments

  • Instant in-principle sanction with Kotak Digi Home Loans

Ambuj Chandna, President – Consumer Assets, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “This is a great opportunity for consumers to buy their dream home now.”

KMBL’s home loan interest rates now start at 6.55 percent p.a. and is applicable for both fresh home loans and balance transfers. This special rate is available across all loans amounts and is linked to a borrower’s credit profile.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 03:31 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal