Kotak announces new home loan interest rate of 6.55%; check for details here

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMBL) announced a new home loan interest rate of 6.55 percent p.a., valid from November 9-10, 2021 (both days inclusive).

Earlier in September, KMBL had kickstarted the festive season by introducing home loan interest rates beginning at 6.50 percent p.a. – a limited period festive season offer that ends today, November 8, 2021.

Further, applicants who have received a home loan sanction letter from KMBL by November 8, 2021 can lock in the earlier rate starting at 6.50 percent p.a. if the loan is disbursed in the next seven days i.e. by November 15, 2021.

Features of Kotak Home Loans:

Starting at 6.55 percent p.a. on both Fresh Home Loans and Balance Transfer Loans

Attractive rates for both the salaried and self-employed customer segments

Instant in-principle sanction with Kotak Digi Home Loans

Ambuj Chandna, President – Consumer Assets, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “This is a great opportunity for consumers to buy their dream home now.”

KMBL’s home loan interest rates now start at 6.55 percent p.a. and is applicable for both fresh home loans and balance transfers. This special rate is available across all loans amounts and is linked to a borrower’s credit profile.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 03:31 PM IST