Kolte-Patil Developers Reports ₹714 Crore Q4 Sales Growth & Record Collections In FY26

Kolte-Patil Developers reported Q4 FY26 sales of Rs. 714 crore, marking a 13 percent year-on-year rise, alongside record quarterly collections of Rs. 834 crore. |

Pune: Kolte-Patil Developers closed FY26 on a steady note, balancing sales momentum with record collections and strategic shifts that could shape its next phase of growth.

Sales Momentum Builds

The company reported Q4 FY26 sales of Rs. 714 crore, reflecting a 13 percent increase year-on-year and an 18 percent rise sequentially. This growth was supported by strong demand for newly launched projects and continued traction across its existing portfolio. For the full year, sales stood at Rs. 2,605 crore, slightly lower than the previous year. However, consistent buyer interest, especially in key residential markets, helped sustain overall performance.

Collections Hit Record

Collections emerged as a standout metric, with quarterly inflows reaching Rs. 834 crore and annual collections touching Rs. 2,689 crore. Both figures represent record highs for the company. Execution strength played a key role here, as steady construction progress and disciplined operations enabled the company to maintain a robust five-year compounded annual growth rate of 19 percent in collections, as detailed in the table on page 2.

Pricing and Demand Strengthen

The company achieved record average price realizations of Rs. 9,601 per square foot in Q4 FY26, up 21 percent year-on-year. Annual realizations also improved to Rs. 8,314 per square foot, indicating steady pricing power. This was driven by sustained demand, disciplined pricing strategies, and a higher contribution from projects in the Mumbai market. The Life Republic township continued to anchor volumes, contributing 1.78 million square feet in FY26.

Strategic Moves Accelerate

FY26 also saw key strategic developments. The company added projects in Bhugaon with a gross development value of around Rs. 2,250 crore, targeting a growing residential micro-market. A major highlight was the entry of Blackstone-affiliated funds, which acquired a 40 percent stake in the company. Managing Director Rajesh Patil indicated that this partnership is expected to enhance governance, execution capabilities, and long-term growth prospects.

Kolte-Patil’s FY26 performance reflects a mix of stable demand, improved execution, and strategic partnerships, positioning the company to pursue consistent growth while maintaining operational discipline in a competitive real estate market.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional sources.