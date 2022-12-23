Kolkata TV fraud: ED raids six locations linked to owner in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate | File

Raids by the Enforcement Directorate in cases of financial crimes have jumped by 27 times between 2014 and 2022, as powerful names such as P Chidambaram and Sanjay Raut among others have faced action from the body. Proceeds of crimes including money laundering worth almost Rs 1 lakh crore have been attached by the ED in the past eight years. In its most recent action, the government agency has raided six locations linked to RP Infosystems and Kaustuv Ray, who owns a channel Kolkata TV.

ED has conducted searches at six places relating to M/s. R.P. Infosystems Ltd. and Kaustuv Ray, owner of Kolkata TV, in a money laundering case recorded by ED, and seized several incriminating documents and electronic gadgets during the search operation. — ED (@dir_ed) December 23, 2022

The action is based on an FIR filed by the CBI against the Ray and his firms for cheating a consortium of banks, and ED was able to seize evidence including documents and gadgets that incriminate him. The raids have also resulted in the attachment of properties worth Rs 22.67 crore. The banks were led by Canara bank and the case involves two chargesheets against Ray and the coaccused.