Knocksense raises bridge round worth $150K from We Founder Circle, others

Knocksense, a Lucknow-based local content production platform raised $150K worth bridge round. We Founder Circle, a founder backing founder based early-stage startup investor participated in it.

The round also witnessed participation and an array of esteemed investors including Appyhigh (Lead Investor), Mumbai Angels Network and angel investors from LetsVenture.

Knocksense strategizes to utilize funds in the tech development of the platform KnockOFF, and geographic expansion across the new cities targeted to be achieved within the fiscal. The company aims to produce captivating content including recommendations, videos, features, and more.

The platform is founded by Vibhore Mayank, an alumnus of Whistling Woods, and Varul Mayank, an alumnus of Amity University. The company recently launched its flagship product KnockOFF, which helps to establish a connection between local brands/freelancers and consumers, thereby creating a content-driven community that enables transactions at the city level.

Neeraj Tyagi, Co-founder and CEO, We Founder Circle said, "With the launch of KnockOFF in August, we have seen tremendous growth on all the grounds- the transactions via the platform, reach, GMV and subscriptions have grown by more than 100 percent MoM, this additional infusion from the existing investors will enable us to launch our full product in new cities and expand at a fast pace," said Vibhore Mayank, Founder, Knocksense.

"With subscriptions and GMV growing 100 percent MoM in the last few months, they're off to a strong start. This makes Knocksense a very unique ecosystem of hyperlocal engagement and commerce," said Venus Dhuria, Co-Founder, Appyhigh.

Including the current round, Knocksense has raised a total of $0.5 million since inception and currently has 20 million+ monthly impressions on the platform. It had raised the last angel round in January 2021.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 10:56 AM IST