KKR is not SRK's Kolkata Knight Riders: What you ought to know about company that invested in Reliance Retail

Today early morning, it was announced that KKR is going to invest in Reliance Industries’ retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL). Do not confuse KKR with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

KKR, which will be investing Rs 5,550 crore in RRVL, is a global investment firm. This firm will be investing Rs 11,367 crore investment in Jio Platforms as well.

What is the difference between both:

- The full form of the investment firm, KKR is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts. Yet another KKR or rather the known KKR of India is Kolkata Knight Riders, a cricket team representing the city of Kolkata in the Indian Premier League.

- While the investment firm is founded by Jerome Kohlberg, Jr., and cousins Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, KKR franchise is owned by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, actress Juhi Chawla and her spouse Jay Mehta.

- The brand value of the Kolkata Knight Riders is estimated at Rs 629 crore (USD 88 million) in 2019, according to Duff & Phelps. As of September 30, 2017, Assets Under Management (AUM) is USD 153 billion. AUM means the total market value of the investments that the firm manages.

- KKR has invested in Reliance Industries, which is the owner of Mumbai Indians. And there is no need to mention that Mumbai Indians and KKR are rivals. The Mumbai Indians is the most successful IPL franchise with four championships but until Mumbai India’s third win, both teams were tied with two championships.