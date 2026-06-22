Kirloskar Oil Engines Stock Jumps 20% To Hit Upper Circuit On Back Of 196 MW Power Generation Deal For AI Data Centres

The stock of Kirloskar Oil Engines surged 20 percent on Monday to hit upper circuit as the company secured a major power generation order for artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The stock opened 5.4 percent higher at Rs 2,100 apiece compared to the previous close of Rs 1,992 apiece. It further jumped to Rs 2,390 apiece to climb 20 percent and hit upper circuit. The stock also reached its 52-week high.

The unprecedented rally in the stock came after the company on Friday announced that it had secured a 196 MW power generation order from HyperNext, a digital infrastructure firm.

“The order comprises 192 MW, 96 units of KOEL’s 2500 kVA Optiprime Dual Core power systems, representing one of the largest deployments of high-capacity power systems for hyperscale data centres in India,” Kirloskar Oil Engines said in a statement.

The deployment will support HyperNext's plan to build energy-efficient digital infrastructure capable of meeting the rapidly growing demands of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and mission-critical enterprise workloads.

“HyperNext has emerged as an innovative force in the digital infrastructure sector, developing future-ready data centre ecosystems designed to support AI workloads, hyperscale cloud deployments, and enterprise digital transformation initiatives,” the statement said.

“The company's focus on sustainability, operational excellence, and advanced technology architecture aligns closely with KOEL's commitment to delivering reliable and efficient power solutions,” it added.

HyperNext Group CEO Harsh Macwann said that the company will continue to expand its digital infrastructure footprint.

“KOEL's Optiprime solution offers the scale, engineering sophistication, and proven operational performance required for our mission-critical environments. Being India’s first data centre with an 800VDC power architecture, this partnership reflects our shared commitment to enabling the next generation of digital infrastructure while maintaining the highest standards of operational resilience,” Macwann said.

Kirloskar Oil Engines is a major player in advanced engineering and energy solutions. The company specialises in the design and manufacture of internal combustion engines, gensets, and integrated power solutions.