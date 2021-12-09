Kirloskar Brothers receives patent for its submersible pumps; entitled 'arrangements for reducing the weight of pumps'

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), that provides providing fluid management solutions has received a patent in its name entitled "Arrangements for Reducing Weight of Pumps". The patent was offered by the Patent Office of the Government of India pertinent to KBL's NS type of submersible pumps.

Use of submersible pumps

NS type submersible pumps are used for sewage, dewatering and seepage applications. The impellers of these pumps are of the non-clog type, which allows smooth passage of solids and caters to a wide range of applications.

The lightweight of these pumps would imply more efficiency and thus result in faster pumping of Contaminated effluents, Sewage water and Industrial wastewater. Due to reduced weight, the maintenance and handling of the pump would be more user friendly. Meanwhile, the pump also reduces the load on the foundation owing to lower weight.

KBL also provides complete fluid management solutions for large infrastructure projects in the areas of water supply, power plants, building and construction, process industries, irrigation, oil and gas, and marine and defence.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 06:43 PM IST