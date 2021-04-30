KIIT first Indian Varsity to get five stars in QS Star ratings

KIIT Deemed to be University has become the first Indian university to achieve the “Five Stars Rating” from the prestigious QS Star Ratings System. The rating results were published on April 27, 2021. The QS Intelligence Unit, a division of QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd, rated KIIT as a Five Stars institution, the maximum achievable, after rigorous and independent data collection and analysis of performance metrics in a range of indicators across eight categories. The rating will be valid for three years.

Every year the rating exercise evaluated higher education institutions from all over the world against pre-established global benchmarks of excellence across eight categories such as Teaching, Employability, Academic Development, Internationalization, Online Learning, Innovation, Inclusiveness and Computer Science & Engineering, a specialist criteria. KIIT scored perfect five in four categories and four in the remaining categories, ensuring the overall rating of Five Stars.