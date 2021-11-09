Kid-focused pocket money app, Junio, partners with RuPay

Junio, a kid-focused fintech startup that allows children to make secure offline and online payments, has launched a smart multi-purpose card for pre-teens and teenagers on the RuPay platform.

The ‘Junio RuPay Card’ is designed for kids that can function as a debit card for both their online and offline purchases.

Ankit Gera, Co-Founder, Junio said, “With digital payments taking centre stage like never before since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Junio app/ card has seen significant adoption among children and parents. The newly launched Junio Smart Card powered by RuPay will allow youngsters to make online and offline payments with ease.”

Nalin Bansal, Chief Relationship Management and Key Initiatives, NPCI said, “This Smart RuPay card will help young children in streamlining their expenses under the aegis of their parents. We believe this card will also empower young teens to carry out digital transactions at an early stage in their life.”

Kids and parents can sign-up on the Junio app, and use virtual Junio smart cards with zero annual charges. In addition, children can enjoy up to 7 percent cashback and other reward benefits on Junio payments.

Junio was launched earlier this year, and the app already has over half a million downloads on the Play Store. The company has raised $2 million earlier in the year from marquee tech entrepreneurs such as Yashish Dahiya, Ashneer Grover, Kunal Shah and Deepak Abbot.

