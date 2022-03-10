Kia India's Carens model crosses 50,000 bookings mark

Automaker Kia India on Thursday said its recently launched model Carens has crossed the 50,000 bookings mark.

The company said it has attained the milestone in just under two months since its booking opened on January 14, 2022.

''The vehicle has struck the right chord with modern Indian families across the country, as 60 per cent of the bookings came from tier-I and -II cities. The Luxury and Luxury Plus variant has been a popular choice for our customers, as their booking contribution stands at 45 per cent,'' Kia India said in a statement.

The demand for petrol and diesel variants of the Carens is balanced, with around 50 per cent of the customers preferring the diesel variants of the model, it added.

Furthermore, the demand for the automatic variant of the vehicle also attracted about 30 per cent of the customers, the automaker noted.

In February, the company sold 5,300 units of the Carens amid the semiconductor shortage in just 13 days of its launch, it added.

''This response for the Carens has created a never-before excitement in the family mover segment and it matches the excitement that our other SUVs have generated, and it is encouraging,'' Kia India Chief Sales Officer Myung-Sik Sohn said.

He noted that the domestic automotive industry was going through a tough phase due to the shortage of semiconductors, hampering production and, hence, the supply to the market.

''However, we hope that the shortage of chips will start improving from the second quarter onwards. To curb the long delivery period on our cars, we have started the third shift at our Anantapur manufacturing facility starting this month,'' Sohn stated.

He further said: ''We assure our patrons that we are working around the clock with our suppliers and partners to reduce the waiting period for the Carens and other models.'' The Kia Carens comes powered by a 1.5-litre petrol, 1.4-litre petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel powertrains mated with three transmissions — 6MT, 7DCT, or 6AT.

The petrol versions of the model are priced between Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 16.99 lakh, while the diesel trims are tagged between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 16.99 lakh.

(With inputs from PTI)

