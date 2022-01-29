Kia India appoints MyungSik Sohn as Chief Sales Officer

Kia India, the fastest-growing carmaker in the country, today announced the appointment of Mr MyungSik Sohn as Chief Sales Officer (CSO) with effect from January 2022.

In his new role, Mr. Sohn will oversee the planning and execution of sales strategies aimed at driving growth. He will also collaborate with Kia India's current leadership to expand the brand's reach in tier 3, 4, and upcountry markets.

Mr. Sohn has been associated with Kia Corporation for 27 years, and during his last position, he served as General Manager in the China. Throughout his illustrious career with Kia Corporation, he has held various leadership positions in China, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Korea, and Europe.

Commenting on new appointment, Mr. Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “I am pleased to welcome Mr. MyungSik Sohn to the Kia India family. He joins the company at a very crucial juncture when the automobile industry is transforming with various technologies at interplay. Since our inception, we have been achieving new milestones in the Indian market, and this momentum will only be heightened with Mr. Sohn taking charge. Backed by his extensive sales expertise from across continents and export expertise, we are excited to work with him to strengthen our brand's market position and create new growth streams in

the future.” On his appointment as Chief Sales Officer (CSO) at Kia India, Mr. MyungSik Sohn said, “I am delighted and honoured to be a part of the Kia India family at such an exciting yet challenging time. Aligned to the changing preferences of Indian customers, the brand has carved out a distinct niche in the competitive Indian auto industry in just under three years. The coming years of Kia India look promising, and with the team's collaborative efforts, I aim to propel the brand's growth to new heights. I am looking forward to beginning a new journey in my career with the Indian market.”

Turning 53 this year, Mr. Myung Sik Sohn is an experienced global professional who brings vast experience in domestic and overseas sales along with other support functions. He has graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH), South Korea.

Kia India – about us

In April 2017, Kia India signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India, to build a new manufacturing facility at Anantapur District. Kia commenced mass production in August 2019 and has an annual production capacity of approximately 300,000 units. In April 2021, Kia India reimagined itself in line with its new brand identity, “Movement that Inspires” aimed at offering customers meaningful experiences backed by innovative products and services. Under the new brand identity, Kia has set out to find ways to achieve new benchmarks and inspire consumers to be more and do more. Till date, Kia India has launched three vehicles for Indian market – the Seltos, the Carnival and the Sonet. Kia India became the quickest brand to achieve the 350,000 sales milestone in the domestic automotive market in and is also leading the connected car revolution in the country - With over 1.75 lakh connected cars on Indian roads, it is the connected SUV leader. The brand has a widespread network of over 300 customer touchpoints and is focused on strengthening its footprints across the country

About Kia Corporation

Kia (www.kia.com) is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Founded in 1944, Kia has been providing mobility solutions for more than 75 years. With 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in more than 190 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ – reflects Kia’s commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com

