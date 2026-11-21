Ketan Parekh |

A special court constituted under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Act on Friday rejected an application by Ketan Parekh, an accused in a long-running securities case, seeking permission to travel overseas for a 91-day family holiday.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, the court observed that allowing an extended foreign trip could adversely affect ongoing legal proceedings, besides raising concerns over possible further violations of securities laws.

Special SEBI Court Judge RM Jadhav declined Parekh's request to travel abroad between Dec 20, 2026, and Mar 20, 2027.

The proposed itinerary included Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and five European countries, namely Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Switzerland.

Parekh had sought permission without being required to furnish any additional security deposit.

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Parekh's counsel, Burzin Bharucha, relied on previous judicial rulings to support the application, while Special Public Prosecutor Anubha Rastogi opposed the request on behalf of SEBI.

The regulator alleged that Parekh had misused travel permissions granted earlier and, along with Rohit Salgaocar, devised a front-running scheme to profit from non-public information concerning a large client.

SEBI submitted that an order issued by its whole-time member on Jan 2, 2025, had attained finality as Parekh had not challenged it.

The regulator further contended that Parekh had not deposited ₹27 crore in alleged wrongful gains jointly earned with Salgaocar.

While recognising overseas travel as a basic human right, the judge observed that permitting such a prolonged trip would not be appropriate in the national and economic interest, given the possibility of similar unlawful activities.

The court distinguished the precedents cited by Parekh's counsel, noting that they concerned substantially shorter trips lasting six days, approximately two weeks and 20 days.

Parekh had previously secured permission for shorter overseas visits. In November 2025, the Bombay High Court had struck down a condition requiring a ₹27 crore deposit, terming it onerous.

The latest ruling applies specifically to the proposed vacation and does not prevent Parekh from submitting fresh travel applications in the future.

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