Kent launches new-age Smart Slow juicer

Kent smart chef appliances announced its new product-- Smart Slow Juicer-- for daily nutrition of fruits and vegetables. The biggest USP of the appliance is its simple process of juice extraction. The low-speed squeezing retains maximum nutrients, fiber & taste of fruit and vegetable and prevents oxidation to give you a glass full of real tasting and natural juice, the company said in a press release.

The slow juicer comes equipped with an 80W motor so that any ingredient you put in the machine is given proper time for extracting juice fully. Only dry pulp is left behind and you’re ready with nutrition-full delicious juice.

Another distinctive feature of this smart kitchen appliance is its reverse motor action. So, the reverse motor cleans any pulp blockages and makes the extraction process better.

It is priced at Rs. 6,800 and available at all Kent outlets and on www.kent.co.in.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 05:30 PM IST