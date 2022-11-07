Kaynes Tech sets IPO price band at Rs 559-587 per share

(L-R) Mr. Jairam Sampath, Whole-time director and CFO, Mrs. Savita Ramesh, Promoter and Chairperson, Mr. Ramesh Kunhikannan, Managing Director & Mr. Rajesh Sharma, CEO, Kaynes Technology India Limited. |

Kaynes Technology India Limited (KTIL) on Monday fixed the price band at Rs 559-587 per share for its Rs 530 crore-initial public offering that will open on November 10.

Ramesh Kunhikannan, Managing Director, KTIL said that he started the company in 1988 with two employees in a garage.

The company's top 10 customers accounted for 53.61%, 46.03%, 51.02% and 62.81% of our revenue from operations in Fiscal 2020, 2021 and 2022, and the three months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.

The company's top 3 manufacturing facilities accounted for 81.53% of our revenue from operations in Fiscal 2022. Any slowdown, shutdown or disruption in our manufacturing facilities may lead to disruptions in our business and operations which could have an adverse effect on our business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) will conclude on November 14. The bidding for anchor investors will open on November 9, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The company has cut the fresh issue size to Rs 530 crore from Rs 650 crore planned earlier. Besides, there would be an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 55.85 lakh equity shares by a promoter and an existing shareholder.

The OFS comprises sale of 20.84 lakh equity shares by promoter Ramesh Kunhikannan and 35 lakh equity shares by existing shareholder Freny Firoze Irani.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt, funding capital expenditure for its manufacturing facilities at Mysore and Manesar and funding working capital requirements.

Also, the company plans to invest in its arm Kaynes Electronics Manufacturing Pvt Ltd for setting up a new facility at Chamarajanagar in Karnataka.

Mysore-based Kaynes Technology is a leading end-to-end and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing player, having capabilities across the entire spectrum of electronics system design and manufacturing services.

The company has eight production plants in Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.

DAM Capital Advisors and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue.