Kaspersky, Airtel join hands to ensure security for telco's customers

Kaspersky has partnered with Bharti Airtel to ensure instant security for internet users in India. The collaboration between the two companies will allow Airtel customers to purchase Kaspersky Total Security solution directly from the Airtel Thanks app.

How it works

· Airtel customers simply need to download the latest version of Airtel Thanks app> Go to ‘Shop’ section> Go to lifestyle offers>

· Click on the Kaspersky banner and get started.

Cyberthreats evolve constantly

Cyberthreats are constantly evolving and cybercriminals in the past two years have been actively targeting internet users in India. In the first quarter of 2021 Kaspersky products detected 37,650,472 different Internet-borne cyberthreats. Mobile users are also at risk as cybercriminals are constantly targeting them for financial gains, as well as to obtain important private data. Mobile threats in India have drastically increased since 2019 and are becoming more targeted and sophisticated in nature. India ranked 7th amongst the countries attacked with Mobile Threats in 2020.

The top mobile threats targeted at the smartphone users globally were, Adware which topped the list with 57 percent (3,254,387 detections).

Talking about the other threats, the number of backdoors detected almost tripled from 28,889 in 2019 to 84,495 in 2020. The number of detected Android exploits increased 17-fold, and the number of Trojan- Proxy threats had increased by 12 times.

Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky, said: “We are looking forward to supporting Bharti Airtel and build a safer digital world together with Kaspersky."

Pradipt Kapoor, CIO, Bharti Airtel said: “As customer lifestyles become increasingly integrated with digital platforms, it becomes paramount for all of us to secure these journeys with the right solutions. We are delighted to partner with Kaspersky and make their solutions easily accessible for Airtel customers, who can purchase and install these in a matter of minutes and enjoy complete peace of mind.”