Karnataka to play big role in the nation's economy: CM Bommai

On the occasion of 'National Startup Day' Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that Karnataka is set to play a big role in the nation's economy in the future.

Bommai stated that Karnataka government has taken a slew of measures to encourage setting up of startups and out of the 54,000 startups in the country, 13,000 are in the state.

"Thanks to the Prime Minister's long term, the number of startups,has crossed the 54,000-mark now. He has given a big push to innovation and startups by setting up a forum to help them, stated Bommai.

Bommai further added"Karnataka is in the numero uno spot in the IT BT sector in the country. The first software company in Karnataka was started in 1980 and has seen a rapid growth since then," Bommai said.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 02:25 PM IST