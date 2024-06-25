Karnataka Milk Federation Hikes Nandini Milk Prices By ₹2 Per Litre, Effective From June 26

Karnataka Milk Federation Hikes Nandini Milk Prices By ₹2 Per Litre | Representative Image

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Tuesday during a press conference held in Bengaluru announced a price hike for Nandini milk, effective from Wednesday, June 26. This price hike will effect all the variants of the Nandini milk and will go up by Rs 2 per litre.

This new announcement marks the second price revision within a year and the third in the last 18 months.

With this new revision, the cost of the regular Nandini toned milk (blue packet) will increase from Rs 42 to Rs 44 per litre.

Extra Milk for the Hike

Furthermore, KMF also announced that consumers would receive an extra 50 ml of milk for the revised price.

Previous prices

Earlier in November 2022, the price was increased by Rs 3 and in July 2023, it was further increased by Rs 3.

Now, the current price of the Nandini Milk is from Rs 42 to Rs 44 per litre.

KMF also announced that consumers would receive an extra 50 ml of milk for the revised price | Representative Image

The official notification regarding the price change emphasised that this is not just a price hike but a revision in the supply and pricing mechanism.

About KMF

The Karnataka Milk Federation is known for its popular Nandini brand, which is a staple in many households across the state. The federation periodically revises prices to reflect changes in production costs and market conditions, aiming to support both consumers and dairy farmers.