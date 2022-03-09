Karma Capital partners with Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd

Karma Capital, equity-led portfolio management firm, has entered into an agreement with Emkay Global Financial Services for the distribution of its investment solutions. Karma Capital’s entire suite of Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) and Portfolio Management Services (PMS) will now be available to Emkay Global’s customer base, it said in a press statement.

Emkay Global’s Wealth Management division provides customized and comprehensive financial solutions to an array of highly distinguished UHNIs, family offices and institutional investors. With this partnership, both firms aim to scale-up their businesses to reach out to a larger customer base across the country, encouraging more investments in AIFs and PMS.

Rushabh Sheth, Co – Founder and Co- CIO at Karma Capital added, “Emkay Global and Karma Capital are two like-minded firms that are interested in generating superior long-term returns for investors.”

Commenting on the partnership, Bhavesh Sanghvi, CEO of Emkay Global’s Wealth Management division said, “We are committed to offering our customers the best investment solutions from a wide range of financial services, to help them manage their portfolios in line with their own risk, return and asset allocation profiles.”

“With this partnership, we have only initiated our distribution expansion in the domestic markets and are open to more,” commented Yogesh Thakkar, Co- Head of Business Development at Karma Capital.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 01:28 PM IST