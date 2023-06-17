Kanpur Metro Deploys ABB India’s Electrification Solutions For Reliable Power Control And Distribution |

The Kanpur Metro has deployed ABB India’s Electrification solutions for safe, reliable and quality power distribution, the company announced through an exchange filing.

ABB’s latest technology helps facilitate smooth, consistent power distribution making the commute seamless and comfortable for passengers. ABB India has been contributing to Indian Metro systems by proving electrification solutions to 13 metro rail projects across India.

ABB India has provided the Kanpur metro with Low Voltage Switchboards, Medium Voltage Panels and Lighting Distribution Boards. These products comply with the technical specifications required for the project and are the most reliable, safe and latest technologies in the industry. ABB’s intelligent smart distribution technology enables electrical systems to manage the metro stations and operations in an efficient and cost-effective way. These systems provide effective power distribution and supply, improving energy efficiency.

“The Kanpur Metro is transforming mobility in the city by providing the residents with comfortable and convenient public transportation. Metro has made use of various sustainable technologies considering India’s carbon-neutrality goals. ABB India has an excellent track record of successfully delivering electrification solutions for metros systems in India. And hence, we are pleased to partner with ABB India in this journey towards transforming the face of urban mobility in Kanpur,” said Sushil Kumar, Managing Director, UPMRCL (Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd).