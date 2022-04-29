Kanodia Group forays into hygiene segment with launch of Hygiene Plus

Kanodia Group has announced expanding its foothold by venturing into the hygiene and sanitary industry with the launch of Hygiene Plus, a pocket-friendly hygiene product brand.

Under Hygiene Pluspvt ltd, the company will be producing goods and raw materials under 5 different categories of hygiene and sanitation, which include raw materials like Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric, PP Spunmelt Non-Woven Fabric, Nonmedical disposables, and industrial protective workwear including Aprons, Gowns, and Under Pad, sanitary napkins, Wet Wipes (Baby & Refreshing wipes), diapers (both kids & adults), Liquid detergent Pod among others, it said in a statement.

Currently, Hygiene Plus has footprints all over India and its first plant is located in the district of Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh spanning an area of more than 12 acres. It plans to meet the aim of achieving 100 percent of the year-on-year growth in the hygiene product manufacturing segment.

Gautam Kanodia, MD, Hygiene Plus, said, “Our new initiative currently provides employment to over 500 individuals and by the end of the year, the company will provide employment to more than 1,000 individuals. Currently, there is no other company that produces raw materials to final hygiene products under the same roof. We want other countries to outsource products and raw materials from us not the other way around and we are working towards it. And it is also helping in saving the country’s foreign currency”.

Currently, the hygiene manufacturing companies in India outsource the maximum raw materials to build products, which raises the production cost and makes the entire product absurdly expensive. As a result, quite a few people refrain from purchasing and using sanitary and hygiene products and revert back to traditional sanitization and health practices that are far from hygienic, the statement said.

