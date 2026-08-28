‘Kanda Express’, Buffer Stocks Expected To Ease Onion Prices In Delhi

‘Kanda Express’ |

New Delhi: Onion prices have begun to fall, easing relief for consumers in Delhi, with prices ranging from Rs 35 to 40 per kg after the government released buffer stock into vegetable mandis and the Centre’s Kanda Express arrived.

VIDEO | Delhi: The 'Kanda Express' arrived at Adarsh Nagar Railway Station carrying a consignment of onions.



The Centre has started retailing onions at a subsidised rate of Rs 35 per kg in the national capital in a bid to check prices, which have surged to Rs 55-60 per kg in… pic.twitter.com/thc2a3EPpx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 28, 2026

To ease onion prices, the Central government flagged off the 'Kanda Express', a hybrid transport model -- utilising both railway and road transport -- to ensure supply to major consumption centres, including Delhi.

On Wednesday, the first ‘Kanda Express’ departed from Nashik in Maharashtra, and onions are expected to be sold at around Rs 35 per kg. Consumers can buy the onions at these rates through National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF), National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED), Kendriya Bhandar, and other retail outlets.

One of the onion traders at East Delhi’s Ghazipur vegetable market said that, as per reports, the onions arriving through the ‘Kanda Express’ would subsequently be sold via “online auction”. He further added that the consignment will give the much-needed relief to the public from the rising onion prices.

Meanwhile, onion traders at Delhi’s Okhla Mandi said prices have declined following increased supplies to wholesale markets by the government.

Mohammad Bilal, an onion trader, said that the prices of onions in Delhi are under Rs 45. He attributed that less quantity being supplied to the markets is the primary reason for the hike in onion prices.

Another trader, Naeem Rahman, said: "Now more quantity of onions is being supplied across markets in Delhi. Currently, the best quality of onions is priced at Rs 35-40. This reduction in price (compared to the previous Rs 50-60) is because buffer stocks have been released and markets are now receiving sufficient quantity of the vegetable."

"Earlier, since the quantity was less, the prices of onions went up," he told.