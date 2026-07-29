Kamdhenu Ltd Reports ₹28.69 Crore Q1 Net Profit, Highest-Ever PBT And PAT

Mumbai: Kamdhenu Ltd on Wednesday reported a standalone net profit of ₹28.69 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marked an increase from the ₹21.42 crore profit recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Financial Highlights

Revenue from operations stood at ₹213.35 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, up from ₹195.78 crore in the same period last year. Total income for the quarter reached ₹230.74 crore, compared to ₹204.40 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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Record Profitability

The company noted that it achieved its highest-ever profit before tax (PBT) of ₹36.43 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹28.69 crore during the quarter. This performance reflects the company's strong operational results.

Expenses and Tax

Total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹194.32 crore, increasing from ₹175.81 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. The total tax expense for the current quarter was ₹7.74 crore, compared to ₹7.17 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹1.02, up from ₹0.76 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Diluted earnings per share also increased to ₹1.02 from ₹0.76 during the same period.

Board Meeting Outcomes

The Board of Directors also approved the convening of the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company through video conferencing or other audio-visual means. The date and time for the AGM will be announced separately.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.