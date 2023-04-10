 Kalpataru bags new orders worth ₹3,079 Crores in March 2023
The orders in the Railway and Water business have enhanced the order book and improved our market position in these businesses.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Image: Kalpataru Power (Representative)

According to an exchange filing, Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) & itsinternational subsidiaries have secured new orders worth of ₹ 3,079 Crores in the month of March‐ 23 and till date in April‐23.

Details of the orders

  • Civil works for a data centre and buildings in India of ₹ 1,234 Crores.

  • EPC order in Railway business of ₹ 754 Crores in India.

  • Water supply projects in India of ₹ 708 Crores.

  • Residential and Institutional building project in Africa of ₹ 233 Crores.

  • Orders in the T&D business of ₹ 150 Crores in overseas markets.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPTL, said, “We are delighted with the continued momentum in order inflows as we commence the new financial year. We are excited to have our second B&F order in the international market, which is a big step forward for us and in‐line with our strategy to expand our civil business outside India."

He added that, "The orders in the Railway and Water business have enhanced the order book and improved our market position in these businesses. Our B&F business continues to strengthen and diversify its presence in new areas like data centres, educational complexes and institutional buildings."

