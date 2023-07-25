K Raheja Realty Celebrates 67 Years Legacy Of Quality, Workmanship, Planning And Solidity

Known for building marvelous architecture, K Raheja Realty , a prominent name in India's real estate sector joyfully commemorates its 67 years of legacy. The celebrations symbolize an extraordinary voyage of unparalleled distinction and groundbreaking advancements within the realty industry. Since its inception in 1956, K Raheja Realty has been consistently leading the way in reshaping cityscapes and revitalizing environments across with its commendable contribution and constructions.

Throughout their illustrious 6-decade history, K Raheja Realty has become synonymous to an extraordinary heritage built on a foundation of innovation, uncompromising quality, and unwavering customer contentment. Renowned as one of the nation's esteemed and reliable real estate developers, the company's visionary guidance and construction standards have played a pivotal role in its enduring triumph. With an extensive portfolio of successful residential, commercial, and retail projects, K Raheja Realty has transformed the real estate landscape in Mumbai. The company is poised to continue its remarkable legacy and contribute to the nation's progress with a robust pipeline of projects in various stages of development.

The company's commitment to sustainable development is reflected in its projects that emphasize energy efficiency, water conservation, and environmental sustainability. K Raheja Realty has received numerous accolades and certifications for its green initiatives, demonstrating its dedication to building a better and greener future.

Commenting on this remarkable milestone, Mr. Sandeep Raheja , Chairman, K Raheja Realty said, “Celebrating 67 years of legacy is a significant milestone for us at K Raheja Realty. We are immensely proud of the rich heritage and the remarkable achievements we have accomplished over the years. Our success can be attributed to our steadfast focus on delivering unparalleled quality, ethical business practices, and a passion for creating sustainable and vibrant communities.”

To commemorate celebrations of this milestone, K Raheja Realty has meticulously planned a wide range of initiatives. The company extends a heartfelt appreciation to its esteemed customers, dedicated employees, and valued stakeholders and remains focused on its vision of shaping skylines and creating sustainable urban ecosystems that foster growth and well-being.

About K Raheja Realty:

K Raheja Realty is an owner and developer of real estate that have successfully constructed various Residential, Industrial and Commercial projects across India. Being in the business for over 65 years, they have experience across all asset classes and have successfully leveraged experience to continue to evolve with excellence, innovation and novelty.

K Raheja Realty was founded in 1956 and is headed by the team spearheaded by Mr. Sandeep Raheja, who has experience spanning over 30 years in the real estate industry. He heads the organisation by running the operations, expansions and strategy, while also actively engaging in the group’s philanthropic initiatives.

The organization is headquartered in Mumbai and offers in-house expertise that spans over every aspect of the real estate equation, from identifying and acquiring sites to the planning to the architecture & design. Over the years, they have grown to become one of India’s leading real estate developers with expertise across multiple asset classes and a strong presence nationwide, including cities like Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, and Coimbatore.

K Raheja Realty has completed over 2000 successful projects, covering over 20 million square feet of development. Their customers span domestic and international markets and include individuals, multinational business houses, professional bodies and government agencies. While on the pathway of innovation and expansion, they also focus on incorporating sustainable and ethical growth into their business practices, contributing their share in creating a more sustainable environment.

The organization has a proven track record of successful real estate development and real estate technology. Keeping pace with changing consumer expectations and emerging trends, they have introduced concepts to the market that include self-contained townships , IT parks and super malls .

Website - https://www.krahejarealty.com/

