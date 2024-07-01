July Bank Holidays: Banks Will Be Shut On These 12 Days; Check Out Full List Here

Reserve Bank of India | File/ Representative

July 2024 Bank Holidays: As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2024 bank holiday calendar, banks all over India will be closed for 12 days in July.

In addition to the customary second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, these holidays also include state-specific holidays and regional holidays. Customers can still use ATMs, mobile apps, bank websites, and net banking to access banking services even though the bank is closed on these particular days.

July holidays

* Wednesday, July 3, 2024: Meghalaya's Beh Dienkhlam

* July 6, 2024, is designated as MHIP Day in Mizoram.

* Sunday, July 7, 2024: All States Weekend

* July 8, 2024, Monday: Kang (Rathajatra) (Manipur)

* Tuesday, July 9, 2024: Sikkim's Drukpa Tshe-zi

* July 13, 2024, Second Saturday of the month (All States)

* Sunday, July 14, 2024: All States Weekend

* Tuesday, July 16, 2024: Uttarakhand's Harela

* Wednesday, July 17, 2024: Muharram/Ashoora/U Tirot Sing Day (West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura)

* Sunday, July 21, 2024: All States Weekend

* Saturday, July 27, 2024 (Fourth Saturday of the month), (All States)

*Sunday, July 28, 2024: All States Weekend

June holidays

Due to regular weekend breaks and holidays like Bakrid and Maharana Pratap Jayanti, banks were closed for ten days in June. Every month, the RBI publishes an official list of bank holidays. Customers should review this list in order to prevent needless trips to the bank.

To avoid inconvenience, customers should schedule their bank visits appropriately.

